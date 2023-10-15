Hill recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Hill was uncharacteristically quiet to begin the game, as he didn't tally his first reception until late in the first quarter. He was excellent from there, however, highlighted by a deep 41-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. As has been the case for much of the season, he also consistently made big plays, delivering four receptions of more than 20 yards. Hill has now topped 100 receiving yards in four of six games and has seven touchdowns in the same span.