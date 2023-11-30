Hill (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After missing Wednesday's session, Hill's return to the field a day later has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Commanders approaches. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether Hill was limited or worked fully in his return to practice.
