Hill (ankle/rest) is back at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill was held out of Wednesday's session for a 'veteran rest' day, and his return to practice Thursday effectively confirms he avoided any setbacks on his ankle during Miami's win over the Cowboys in Week 16. As such, even if Hill is listed as 'limited' at practice, fantasy managers can still consider him to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's crucial road matchup at Baltimore.