Hill (hip) was on the field for practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

The wideout missed Wednesday's session, but his return to the field a day later is a positive indicator with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots. The Dolphins will release their second Week 8 injury report later Thursday that will clarify the extent of Hill's participation, but during the portion of the workout that was open to the media, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network notes that the wideout ran routes, caught passes and did his usual high-intensity cutting during drills.