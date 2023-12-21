Hill (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Hill, who was inactive for the Dolphins' Week 15 win over the Jets, didn't practice Wednesday, but the star wideout's return to the field one day later has him trending toward a potential return to action Sunday against the Cowboys. Thursday's injury report is slated to reveal Hill's official participation level.
