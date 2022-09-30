Hill secured 10 of 14 targets for 160 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Hill generated game-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals in a resurgent performance after producing just a 2-33 line on four targets in Week 3 against the Bills. However, the head and neck injuries that knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of Thursday's game naturally could have an impact on the overall outlook for the air attack, although Hill and backup Teddy Bridgewater displayed good chemistry during their time together on the field, most prominently on a 64-yard pass in the latter portion of the third quarter that helped set up a Jason Sanders go-ahead field goal. In coming days, Hill should get further clarity on which quarterback he'll work during the Dolphins' next game, which will be an AFC East road showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.