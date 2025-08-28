Hill (oblique) returned to practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Thursday that Hill is expected to suit up Week 1 versus the Colts, and the veteran wideout is now back on the practice field for the first time in roughly three weeks. Per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, McDaniel said "everything looks great" regarding Hill's return to practice, though the veteran wideout is only handling limited activity. Expect the Dolphins to ramp up Hill's on-field reps gradually as the regular-season opener on the road against Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 7 approaches.