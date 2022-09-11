Hill caught eight of 12 targets for 94 yards and rushed once for six yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots.

Hill racked up 100 scrimmage yards on the dot in his Dolphins debut. The offseason acquisition was Tua Tagovailoa's featured target, as Jaylen Waddle finished a distant second with five targets. Hill has the skills to remain in the WR1 conversation week in and week out, including in Week 2 against the Ravens.