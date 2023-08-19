Hill caught his lone target for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

Hill made a brief two-drive preseason debut -- the first of which lasted just one play after Tua Tagovailoa threw an INT on his first attempt -- which explains the fantasy star's lack of usage sans Jaylen Waddle (hip). Tua settled down and found his favorite target for a 13-yard pitch and catch on Miami's next drive. Hill doesn't need to prove anything before the regular season, so it was a welcomed sight to see the fantasy star and his quarterback get on the field as Week 1 approaches. The dynamic wideout will look to build on a 2022 season that saw him set new career highs in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).