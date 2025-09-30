Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Carted off with leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill was carted off the field in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Jets with a left leg injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hill made a 12-yard catch early in the third quarter and had his leg twisted on the tackle. The injury looks to be serious, and he was carted off the field surrounded by his teammates as well as many Jets players.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Clear for MNF•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Missing Saturday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Records TD despite modest yardage•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Crosses 100-yard mark in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Not on Week 2 injury report•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Subdued performance in Week 1 loss•