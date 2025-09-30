default-cbs-image
Hill was carted off the field in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Jets with a left leg injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill made a 12-yard catch early in the third quarter and had his leg twisted on the tackle. The injury looks to be serious, and he was carted off the field surrounded by his teammates as well as many Jets players.

