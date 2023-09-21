Hill (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

An ankle injury capped Hill's reps during Wednesday's session, but his full participation in practice a day later clears up any lingering concern regarding his status for Sunday's game agains the Broncos. Hill already enters Week 3 action ranked first in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (three), third in receiving yards (255) and tied for fourth in receptions (16), but he could have more target volume headed his way Sunday if fellow starting wideout Jaylen Waddle (concussion) isn't able to play. Waddle remained a non-participant in practice Thursday for the second day in a row after suffering the brain injury in last Sunday's win over the Patriots.