Hill (personal) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game versus the Jets, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill didn't attend Saturday's practice due to personal reasons, but the absence won't affect his ability to play on game day. Through three contests in 2025, he's hauled in 15 of 23 targets for 198 yards and one touchdown, and he'll facing a Jets defense Monday that has allowed the ninth-most receiving yards (489) to opposing wide receivers this season.