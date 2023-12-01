Hill (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was never believed to be in serious danger of missing the game and managed limited practices Thursday and Friday. He should be fine for his usual leading role this Sunday against a miserable Washington defense that's given up a league-high 28 touchdown passes and a league-worst 9.8 YPT to wide receivers. Matchups don't get much better, especially after the Commanders ruled out DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) and CB Emmanuel Forbers (elbow) on Friday.