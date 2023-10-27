Hill (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In addition to Hill, the Dolphins have also cleared fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game after he was limited in practice this week due to a back injury. Through seven games to date, Hill has caught 53 of his 74 targets for 902 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll remain a high-volume target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this weekend, barring any in-game setbacks.