Hill (wrist/personal) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Green Bay, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins, who listed Hill as a limited participant Monday, non-participant Tuesday and then full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, originally put in him on the injury report for a lingering wrist injury (before a personal matter held him out Tuesday). Hill's quick return to practice suggests he'll be ready for his usual role Thursday night, facing a tough Green Bay defense after recording just 48 yards (five catches on six targets) in a win over the Patriots on Sunday.