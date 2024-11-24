Hill brought in five of six targets for 48 yards in the Dolphins' 34-15 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill played a clear second fiddle to the somewhat unlikely duo of Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith, who accounted for 17 of Tua Tagovailoa's completions, 231 of his yards and half of his four touchdown passes on the afternoon. Hill was a distant third in receptions, receiving yards and targets to both of his fellow pass catchers, and he's now mired in a 10-game streak of failing to clear 80 receiving yards heading into a Week 13 road showdown against the Packers on Thanksgiving Night this Thursday.