Hill secured three of five targets for 58 yards and rushed once for 14 yards in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Hill's yardage total, modest as it was, led the Dolphins on the day, while his catch tally was his lowest through four games. The speedster was also the intended target on a two-point conversion attempt early in the third quarter that would have brought Miami within nine, adding to the disappointment of the blowout loss. Hill naturally has the ability to quickly put the lackluster numbers behind him, and he should have a good chance of doing so in a favorable Week 5 matchup against the Giants at home.