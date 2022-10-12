The Dolphins are optimistic that Hill (foot) will be able to suit up Sunday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill had to wear a walking boot after suffering a left foot injury during Miami's Week 5 loss to the Jets, but the team is hopeful he won't need to miss any time. Even if Hill is ready to go Sunday, the Dolphins are expected to be without top quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for a second straight game, and No. 2 option Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) isn't a sure bet to be available either. Having Hill on the field would certainly be beneficial for third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson if he ends up making his first career start, but the Pro Bowl wideout's status will likely come down to how much he's able to do in practice this week.