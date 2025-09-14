Hill brought in six of seven targets for 109 yards and returned one punt for 19 yards in the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill set the pace for the Dolphins in receiving yards while checking in second in receptions and targets. Hill's day could have been even bigger had Tua Tagovailoa not missed him wide open on a second-half pass, but the fact the talented wideout put together his first 100-yard effort of the campaign was certainly a bright spot during a loss that dropped the Dolphins to 0-2. With Miami desperate for a win, Hill figures to be prominently featured again in a Thursday night Week 3 road matchup against the Bills that is arguably already a critical game for the Dolphins.