Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Hill (ankle) is considered day-to-day, and the receiver's availability for Sunday's game against the Jets has yet to be determined, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. "A little early to be that confident either way [for Week 15]," McDaniel said of Hill's status. "It was a painful ankle. Until he flat out tells me there's no doubt he's going to play, you always have to plan for everything."

Though mid-game visits to the locker room or the injury tent on the sideline haven't been out of the ordinary for Hill this season, the wideout struggled to bounce back from the ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans. After sustaining the injury while being tackled as he was making his way out of bounds, Hill missed the entire second quarter before checking back into the game for the Dolphins' second drive of the third quarter. Hill ended the night having played just 34 of the Dolphins' 72 snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 61 yards on five targets. With a six-day turnaround before the Week 15 game against the Jets, Hill will most likely have his practice reps managed to some degree, though that won't necessarily prevent him from playing Sunday if his ankle shows improvement as the week rolls along.