Hill was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hill briefly went to the blue medical tent during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles, but he returned to the field in short order en route to finishing with an 11-88-1 receiving line on 15 targets. The Dolphins have been cautious with veterans at Wednesday practices this season, so Thursday's injury report should provide a better clue as to whether Hill is actually in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.