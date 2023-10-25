Hill was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Hill briefly went to the blue medical tent during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles, but he returned to the field in short order en route to finishing with an 11-88-1 receiving line on 15 targets. The Dolphins have been cautious with veterans at Wednesday practices this season, so Thursday's injury report should provide a better clue as to whether Hill is actually in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Not seen at practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Ties 2022 TD total in seven games•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Another standout performance•