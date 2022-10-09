Hill was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The report indicates that the wideout said he's feeling fine at this stage, but Hill's status will nonetheless be worth monitoring in advance of next Sunday's game against the Vikings. At a minimum, look for his practice participation level to be limited to start the coming week.
