Coach Mike McDaniel said Hill (undisclosed) has been limited in OTAs due to "some minor injury," New England Sports Network reports.

Hill's injury doesn't appear to be of any serious concern for the Dolphins, but it will be worth monitoring as offseason activities progress. McDaniel also said Hill is "night and day ahead of where he was last year with regard to the offense, and has his mind set on improving and being even better from last year," though it's hard to ask for better production than a 2022 campaign which saw the 29-year-old notch career-highs in terms of both catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710). Of course, should McDaniel's scheme build on itself heading into Year 2, and if Tua Tagovailoa manages an injury-free season, the sky will be the limit for Hill, along with co-star wideout Jaylen Waddle.