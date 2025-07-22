Hill (wrist) said Tuesday that he's fully healthy heading into training camp, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Hill added that he's been working out hard this offseason and has something to prove coming off a down 2024 season. He's reportedly down to 183 pounds at the start of camp, according to Wolfe, and claims he hasn't lost any of his trademark speed. Hill is entering his age-31 season and is coming off a year in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2019, despite starting all 17 regular-season contests. Having Tua Tagovailoa back healthy will certainly help, but there's risk in using an early-round fantasy pick on 31-year-old Hill. His yards per game dropped dramatically from 2023 (112.4) to 2024 (career-low 56.4). The plus is that there will be plenty of targets in a concentrated Miami passing offense that figures to feed Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and even newcomer Darren Waller.