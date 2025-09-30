Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Dislocated knee feared
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill is believed to have dislocated his left knee during Monday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill has been ruled out of Monday's game with a serious leg injury that he suffered early in the third quarter. He went to a local hospital to undergo imaging, at which time the diagnosis of his injury should become official.
