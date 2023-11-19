Hill secured 10 of 11 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-13 in over the Raiders on Sunday.

Hill led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets despite exiting the game briefly in the first half with a hand injury. The standout receiver struck yet again with his blazing speed on a 38-yard scoring grab in the first quarter to answer an early Raiders field goal, Hill's ninth score of the season. Hill's 100-yard effort was his sixth of the campaign as well, and the eight-year veteran has already cleared the 1,200-yard mark through just 10 games. Hill will continue his march toward his stated goal of the first 2,000-yard campaign for a receiver in NFL history when he and the Dolphins face the Jets in a Week 12 Black Friday afternoon clash.