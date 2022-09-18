Hill secured 11 of 13 targets for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He left the game temporarily in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, but he returned soon thereafter and finished the game.

Hill's performance was reminiscent of his glory days in Kansas City working with a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes that he's favorably compared current signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa to on a couple of occasions since joining the Dolphins. Hill showed off great chemistry with the 2020 first-round pick in a wild comeback win that featured 35 second-half points for Miami, 14 which came courtesy of Hill's 48- and 60-yard touchdown grabs in the fourth quarter that helped forge a 35-35 tie. Hill utilized his trademark speed on both plays, but as his final line implies, he was a major asset all over the field in the victory. Assuming no carryover from the cramping, Hill should be line for another busy day in what shapes up as a marquee Week 3 showdown with the Bills in South Florida next Sunday.