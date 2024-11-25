Hill (wrist) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Hill has been dealing with the wrist issue for weeks and has played through it. Thursday against Green Bay should be no different. The star wideout hasn't topped 80 yards in a game since Week 1 and has just three touchdowns on the season.
