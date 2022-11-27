Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once of five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
