Hill is among the Dolphins' healthy starters expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The same applies to top QB Tua Tagovailoa, while fellow starting wideout Jaylen Waddle is dealing with an abdomen injury and is not in line to play Saturday. Though it appears as though Hill will see some reps against Houston, we wouldn't expect his appearance to be a lengthy one, with the team's depth options likely to see plenty of action after the key skill players get their work in.