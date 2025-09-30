Hill isn't expected to require any follow-up procedures after undergoing successful surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus indicated that the receiver's surgery "went very well according to his doctors," and a return to game action at the start of the 2026 season is considered a "realistic goal." Though the 31-year-old will face the tough challenge of working his way back from a major knee injury that included an ACL repair, the fact that he seemingly avoided any nerve damage and won't need multiple surgeries bodes well for his long-term outlook. That being said, his availability for the start of next season is far from guaranteed, and Hill may well have played his last snap as a Dolphin. He remains under contract for 2026 at a base salary of $29.9 million, but none of that money is currently guaranteed, and Miami could cut him at no cost up until the third day of the new league year in March.