Hill (ankle) had four receptions (10 targets) for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. He also recovered a teammate's fumble for another touchdown.

Hill had fantasy managers holding their collective breath when he was forced to the locker room with an ankle injury late in the first half. The speedy wideout was able to return after halftime, promptly scoring a touchdown for good measure. Miami would limit Hill's snaps in the second half after he appeared to be running at less than 100 percent on a couple of routes as the game progressed. The 28-year-old was on the field for the Dolphins' final offensive drive, ending an eventful night on a positive note. Make sure to monitor Hill's status during practice this week, as he may be limited due to his ankle ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Bills.