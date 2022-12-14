Hill (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Miami's Wednesday walkthrough practice, South Florida Sun-Sentinel writer David Furones reports.
It's not clear what a 'full' walkthrough workload entails, but Hill in any case appears to be trending in a good direction for Miami's Week 15 matchup at Buffalo. The stakes couldn't be much higher for the Dolphins and the matchup couldn't be more imposing, so they will no doubt give Hill all the work he can handle, and to this point in the week it seems like Hill should be close to his normal self.
