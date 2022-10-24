Hill had seven receptions (13 targets) for 72 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.
The Dolphins had starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center, and he immediately resumed peppering his favorite wideout with targets. Hill has now seen double-digit targets in four of the five games Tua has started this year. The speedster was held in check on the field -- considering the volume of targets he received -- resulting in his second lowest YPC of the season. Still, it was another productive outing for one of fantasy's top wideouts heading into a favorable matchup against the Lions next Sunday.