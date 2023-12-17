The Dolphins intend to allow Hill (ankle) to decide on his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Such a call won't be made until Hill goes through a pregame workout Sunday, after which Miami will post its list of inactives approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With 1,542 receiving yards on his 2023 ledger so far and four games remaining in the regular season, he's in sight of the first 2,000-yard campaign in NFL history, but he's also tending to an ankle injury that he sustained Monday against the Titans. Hill didn't practice during Week 15 prep, and coach Mike McDaniel told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network on Friday that if Hill is "confident he can be himself, and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't." Hill thus is in line to be a game-time decision, with Jaylen Waddle set to serve as the Dolphins' No. 1 WR if the former can't play.