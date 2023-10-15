Hill headed to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a possible leg injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Hill checked out of the game after his leg appeared to be bothered him as he ran to the sideline on a 47-yard catch and run. Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Hill appeared to be walking to the locker room in no major discomfort, so he might just have been experiencing some cramping. Hill had compiled four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown on eight targets over the Dolphins' first seven possessions.