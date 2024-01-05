Hill (ankle/personal) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill was limited in Wednesday's practice and didn't practice Thursday, but the lack of practice participation was likely due more to the fallout from learning of a fire at his residence than the ankle injury that he played through in the previous two games. He returned to full participation Friday to avoid a designation on Friday's injury report. Given Miami's struggles in the cold and against good teams, the Dolphins will be highly motivated to beat the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium and secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so Hill is likely to handle his usual heavy workload in the regular-season finale.