Hill (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill sat out practice Thursday, but the wideout was back for a full session Friday, which sets the stage for the Dolphins to have their top two wideouts available in Week 14, with Jaylen Waddle (fibula) also cleared to play after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Though 12 contests to date, Hill has logged a fantasy-friendly 96/1,379/5 stat line on 129 targets. As long as they remain healthy, Hill and Waddle should continue to see plenty of volume in the coming weeks.