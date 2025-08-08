Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Has oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill is dealing with an oblique injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill, who was absent from Wednesday's session, was present Friday (as he was Thursday), but not in pads. With that in mind, it doesn't seem likely that the wideout will play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Bears.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Present for Thursday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Absent due to undisclosed injury•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Declares himself fully healthy•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Catches passes at minicamp•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Not catching passes yet•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Undergoes another procedure•