Hill secured nine of 13 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Hill recorded a game-high reception tally in the high-scoring loss and also posted a 20-yard scoring grab down the right sideline in the third quarter on a perfectly thrown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. The speedster now has a touchdown reception in three straight contests and a pair of nine-catch tallies in that span as well, giving him plenty of momentum going into a key Christmas Day afternoon home matchup against the Packers in Week 16.