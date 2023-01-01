Hill secured four of seven targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Patriots. He also scored a two-yard touchdown on his only carry.

Hill's receiving upside was capped with Tua Tagovialoa (concussion) inactive and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) forced out in the third quarter, leaving him to finish the game with third string rookie Skylar Thompson. The speedster finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Raheem Mostert, in large part due to a game plan focused on shorter completions against New England's high octane defense. His rushing touchdown helped salvage the day for fantasy purposes, but quarterback play could once again limit Hill's upside Week 18 against the Jets tough defense.