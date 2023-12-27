Hill (ankle/rest) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The addition of 'veteran rest' next to Hill's name on the injury report essentially confirms he didn't suffer any setbacks with his sprained ankle during a 22-20 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He missed the Week 15 win over the Jets but then caught nine of 14 targets for 99 yards in his return to the lineup against Dallas. Hill should be all set for his usual role Sunday against Baltimore, whereas running mate Jaylen Waddle (ankle) looks to be more in danger of missing the pivotal Week 17 game.