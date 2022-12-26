Hill caught four of six targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

The Dolphins' offense could do nothing wrong in the first half and almost nothing right in the second, otherwise Hill might have put together an even bigger performance. It's the speedster's seventh 100-yard game of the season, but he remains behind Justin Jefferson in the race for the NFL receiving yards crown heading into a Week 17 road clash with the Patriots.