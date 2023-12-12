Hill suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Monday's Week 14 game against Tennessee and has been deemed questionable to return, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill initially left the field under his own power and stood on the sideline after injuring his ankle late in the first quarter, but he eventually headed to the medical tent. He subsequently tested out his ankle before the Dolphins announced that the star wideout is questionable to return to the contest. Hill's absence would obviously be a big blow both to Miami and to fantasy managers who roster him. Jaylen Waddle figures to be Tua Tagovailoa's top target while Hill is out of the game, and Cedrick Wilson should see extra opportunities as well.