Hill was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury.
Before leaving the contest, Hill caught two of his four targets for 23 yards. In his absence, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma are candidates to see added Week 18 wideout snaps for the Dolphins.
