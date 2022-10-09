Hill exited Sunday's game against the Jets with a foot injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Hill caught all seven of his targets for 47 yards and ran twice for 13 yards. In his absence, Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft are candidates to log added snaps alongside fellow WR Jaylen Waddle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Likely available for Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Added to Week 5 injury report•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Back over century mark in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Quiet in Week 3 win•