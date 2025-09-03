Hill (oblique) has been ramping up his practice workload and will be a limited participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Hill returned to practice last Thursday after missing a little more than three weeks, with coach Mike McDaniel saying at the time that he expected the wideout to play Week 1. It sounds like Hill is still on track to face the Colts this Sunday, but he may need an upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday in order to get the go-ahead. McDaniel also mentioned that Hill would get would some work in team drills Wednesday.