Hill (ankle) finished with nine receptions for 99 yards off of 14 targets in Sunday's 22-20 win over Dallas.

Hill returned from a one-game absence due to a minor ankle injury and resumed his role as Miami's top receiving option. The speed demon wound up leading the Dolphins in targets, receptions and receiving yards after fellow starter Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's contest on twice with eye and shin injuries respectively. If the latter is forced to miss any time, Hill would see his usual lofty target potential increase even further against the Ravens on Dec. 31.