Hill (quadriceps), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury and was listed as questionable for Week 5. However, the speedster, along with fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle, are both expected to be available for Teddy Bridgewater, who'll make his first start of the season in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Despite the optimism, fantasy mangers should still confirm Hill's status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.