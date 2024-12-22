Hill (wrist) is expected to play Sunday versus the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill is dealing with a wrist injury that kept him sidelined during practice Wednesday. He logged a full session Thursday before being listed as limited on Friday's injury report, leading to a questionable game status for Week 16. Hill's definitive availability will be revealed 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Jaylen Waddle (knee) considered doubtful to play, it's likely that Hill, Malik Washington and River Cracraft will line up as Miami's starting wideouts while tight end Jonnu Smith continues to feature heavily into the passing game.